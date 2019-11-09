Ayodhya: Nirmohi Akhara is not shebait or devotee of Ram Lalla, says SC

-
ALSO READ
Ayodhya land dispute: SC asks Nirmohi Akhara to come prepared with evidence
Ayodhya land dispute: SC to deliver title-suit verdict at 10:30 am today
SC to hear Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on Thursday
Closure for Ayodhya
SC seeks status report on mediation proceedings in Ayodhya case in a week
-
The Supreme Court on Saturday said in its verdict in the politically-sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya that the Nirmohi Akhara is not a shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Akhara's suit was barred by limitation.
The bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer further said that Ram Janmbhoomi is not a juristic person.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU