Ayodhya case: Authorities in Punjab, Hry review law and order situation

Officials in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday reviewed their states' law and order situation ahead of the Supreme Court judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The apex court is likely to pronounce the judgment at 10:30 am.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who will be leading a delegation to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on Saturday, held a meeting with DGP Dinkar Gupta and other senior officers.

He directed the officers to remain on high alert and take all steps to ensure peace and harmony in the state, an official spokesman said.

The chief minister has asked police and other security agencies to keep a tab on suspected troublemakers, and take immediate and stern action against anyone found trying to disturb law and order in Punjab, he said.

Peace is of utmost importance and nobody will be allowed to disturb it under any circumstances, Singh said.

He appealed to the people to maintain peace and not do anything that could create law and order problems in the state.

Whatever be the court's judgment, everyone should accept it and abide by it, Singh added.

In neighbouring Haryana, police said they have made all arrangements to maintain law and order.

"We have made all arrangements to maintain law and order in the state in view of the Ayodhya verdict," Haryana additional director general of police (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk said.

Necessary instructions were issued earlier and additional personnel have been allotted to some districts. Peace committees have been formed in sensitive districts and areas, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)