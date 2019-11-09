Ayodhya verdict won't cause tension in Bangladesh; says foreign minister

Bangladesh will study the Indian Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case, Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen said on Saturday and expressed confidence that it won't cause any tension in his country.

The Indian Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

"We won't be in any tension regarding this (Ayodhya land dispute verdict). We will expect that peace will prevail in India also," Momen told reporters on the sidelines of a sports event here.

He said Bangladesh's heritage of interfaith harmony would help keep peace in the country.

"All of us -- Muslims, Christians, Hindus and (Buddhists) are living in harmony," he said about Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority nation.

He said while Bangladesh will study the verdict, there won't be any tension in the country over the issue.

"I would request the home minister to be vigilant so that no one can create any tension in the country capitalising the verdict," he said.

