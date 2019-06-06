Azim Premji to retire as executive chairman of Wipro; son Rishad to take over reins

IT H Premji, who turned a small maker of into a USD 8.5 billion software behemoth, will retire as the company head by July-end and handover reins of the firm to his son,

Premji, who turns 74 next month, will retire as executive upon the completion of his current term on July 30, 2019, after having led the company for 53 years, said in a statement.

He, however, will continue to serve on the as a non-executive till July 2024 and has also been conferred the title of

also announced that will be re-designated as CEO and managing director, while Premji will be re-appointed as whole-time of five years with effect from July 31, 2019, to July 30, 2024. will be designated as executive

These changes will be effective July 31, 2019, subject to shareholders' approval.

A recipient of and awards, Premji now plans to devote more time for philanthropic activities.

He had, in March this year, gifted an additional Rs 52,750 crore of the company's shares to support philanthropic activities, making it the most generous donation in the nation's history.

About 34 per cent of shares held by controlled by Premji, India's second-richest person, were irrevocably renounced and earmarked to the Premji Foundation, taking the total donations to over Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

Premji's Foundation, which works in the education sector and supports over 150 non-profits serving under-privileged with financial grants, has 67 per cent of economic ownership of Wipro.

"Azim Premji, one of the pioneers of the Indian and of will retire as upon the completion of his current term on July 30, 2019 after having led the company for 53 years. However, he will continue to serve on the as and founder chairman," Wipro said in a statement announcing the top deck changes.

Premji transformed a small hydrogenated cooking fat firm to a USD 8.5 billion global tech titan that is counted among India's top IT exporters and also led the transformation of into a global FMCG, infrastructure engineering and medical devices powerhouse, with revenues of about USD 2 billion.

He will remain the chairman of and continue to of Wipro-GE Healthcare, the statement added.

"It has been a long and satisfying journey for me. As I look into the future, I plan to devote more time to focus on our philanthropic activities. I have great confidence and trust in Rishad's leadership to steer Wipro in its next phase of growth as we move forward," said.

Commenting on the changes, chairman designate Rishad Premji said Wipro has, over the decades, demonstrated that success can built on the foundation of strong values and uncompromising integrity.

"This is a testament to the spirit and dedication of thousands of Wiproites. I am very excited about our future and the opportunity to create value for all our stakeholders in these transformative times for Wipro and the technology industry," he said.

-- independent director and chairman, Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee at Wipro -- said Azim Premji's "unflinching commitment" to values made him an exemplar of how and ethics can and must go together.

"His exceptional generosity makes him one of the greatest philanthropists of our time," he added.

Ganguly further said that Rishad's understanding of the global technology industry, strong strategic orientation and diverse leadership experience make him the "right person to guide Wipro".

"He is also best positioned to represent the interests and fundamental social purpose of the largest shareholder of Wipro," Ganguly noted.

