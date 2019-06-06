Two absconders arrested in J-K's Samba

-
ALSO READ
Police arrests absconder 12 years after committing crime in Samba
JK: Man, wanted in rash driving case, arrested after 12 years
13 killed, 36 injured in two separate accidents in J-K
Six huts gutted in fire at J-K's Ramban district
Labourer killed as under-construction bunker collapses in JK's Samba dist
-
Two persons absconding in separate cases were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, officials said.
Sham Lal, evading arrest in a 2009 case of rash driving and causing death, was held in Nagrota area of Jammu, they said.
The other accused, Rakesh Kumar alias Soni, was nabbed in Vijaypur area.
Kumar was booked for house trespass, breach of peace, and criminal intimidation in 2018, the officials added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU