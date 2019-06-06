JUST IN
Business Standard

Two absconders arrested in J-K's Samba

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Two persons absconding in separate cases were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, officials said.

Sham Lal, evading arrest in a 2009 case of rash driving and causing death, was held in Nagrota area of Jammu, they said.

The other accused, Rakesh Kumar alias Soni, was nabbed in Vijaypur area.

Kumar was booked for house trespass, breach of peace, and criminal intimidation in 2018, the officials added.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 19:05 IST

