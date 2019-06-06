Two absconders arrested in J-K's Samba

Two persons absconding in separate cases were arrested in and Kashmir's district on Thursday, officials said.

Sham Lal, evading arrest in a 2009 case of driving and causing death, was held in Nagrota area of Jammu, they said.

The other accused, Rakesh Kumar alias Soni, was nabbed in Vijaypur area.

Kumar was booked for house trespass, breach of peace, and criminal intimidation in 2018, the officials added.

