Azim Premji to retire on July 30, Rishad to succeed

Wipro founder, Chairman and Managing Director Azim H. Premji will retire on July 30 and his eldest son and Chief Strategy Officer Rishad A. Premji will succeed him as the Executive Chairman on July 31, said the global software major said here on Thursday.
"Our founder Azim Premji will retire as the Executive Chairman upon the completion of his current term on July 30 and his eldest son Rishad will take over from him as the company's top executive on July 31," the company said in a statement.
--IANS
fb/pg/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
