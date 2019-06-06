Azim Premji to retire on July 30, Rishad to succeed

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Wipro founder, Chairman and Managing Director Azim H. Premji will retire on July 30 and his eldest son and Chief Strategy Officer Rishad A. Premji will succeed him as the Executive Chairman on July 31, said the global software major said here on Thursday.

"Our founder Azim Premji will retire as the Executive Chairman upon the completion of his current term on July 30 and his eldest son Rishad will take over from him as the company's top executive on July 31," the company said in a statement.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 17:42 IST

