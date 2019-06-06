Azim Premji to retire on July 30, Rishad to succeed

founder, H. Premji will retire on July 30 and his eldest son and will succeed him as the Chairman on July 31, said the global software said here on Thursday.

"Our founder Premji will retire as the Chairman upon the completion of his current term on July 30 and his eldest son Rishad will take over from him as the company's top on July 31," the company said in a statement.

