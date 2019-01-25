B'deshi tourist killed by elephant

A 43-year-old Bangladeshi tourist was killed by an elephant when he was returning from a jungle safari in Jalpaiguri district on Friday, officials said.
The elephant drew Kanak Saymon with its trunk and flung him away when he went close to the jumbo to take a photo.
The tourist came to the forest with friends and had checked in at a resort in Jhalang.
They came to Lataguri for a jungle safari and the incident occurred on the state highway between Murti Bridge and the road leading to a Chandrachur watch tower.
Forest Minister Binay Krishna Burman and Tourism Minister Gautam Deb termed the incident as 'unfortunate'.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU