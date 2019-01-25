B'deshi tourist killed by elephant

A 43-year-old Bangladeshi tourist was killed by an elephant when he was returning from a jungle safari in district on Friday, officials said.

The elephant drew Kanak Saymon with its trunk and flung him away when he went close to the jumbo to take a photo.

The tourist came to the forest with friends and had checked in at a resort in Jhalang.

They came to Lataguri for a jungle safari and the incident occurred on the state highway between and the road leading to a Chandrachur watch tower.

and Tourism Minister termed the incident as 'unfortunate'.

