Badarpur to get Ganga water in a week: Kejriwal

Thursday took out a foot march in the Assembly constituency and told the residents of the area that they will start getting Ganga water in their taps within a week.

The said the area faces water and sewer-related problems and the condition of roads is also poor.

"I have come here with good Most of the work of laying water pipelines has been completed. The rest will be completed within a month. The by-lanes where pipelines have been laid will start getting Ganga water within a week," Kejriwal said.

The area gets water from the Bhagirathi and treatment plants that receive water through the upper

There are four by-lanes where water pipelines have not been laid till now. The work of laying pipelines in these by-lanes will start this month, the said.

Kejriwal said his government has passed tenders for laying sewer lines in the area and the work will start within 15 days.

He added that the construction of by-lanes will start soon after the sewer lines are laid and the work will be completed before the arrival of monsoon.

The padyatra is part of Kejriwal's public outreach campaign, kicked off last week, for all 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital in the run-up to the elections next year.

