Does democracy to you mean buying Opposition MLAs: Kejriwal asks Modi

A day after the BJP claimed that 14 AAP MLAs were in touch of it to switch over, Party (AAP) chief on Friday asked if democracy for him meant buying the legislators of Opposition parties.

"Modiji, are you trying to topple the governments of Opposition parties in states by horse-trading their MLAs? Is this your definition of democracy? Where is the money for this horse-trading coming from? You tried to buy our MLAs earlier too. But horse-trading of AAP leaders is not so easy," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Wednesday, accused the BJP of trying to buy at least seven of its MLAs saying that it offered them Rs 10 crore each to join the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Responding to the charge on Thursday, the BJP claimed that 14 AAP legislators, and not seven, were "frustrated" and wanted to leave the party.

Earlier, Modi told an election rally that 40 MLAs of the in were in touch with him and would join the BJP once the election results were out.

--IANS

