Baghdad Green Zone set to open around the clock

Baghdad's high-security Green Zone, home to the and US embassy, will be opened to traffic around the clock from Tuesday, the government said.

"From the first day of Eid al-Fitr" marking the end of the Muslim month of fasting for Ramadan, "the will be completely open", Adel Abdel Mahdi's office said in a statement.

"By doing this, we are showing that we are convinced the security situation is better" in Baghdad, told a conference on Monday evening.

The has been heavily fortified since the US-led invasion that overthrew dictator in 2003, with nearly all Iraqis denied access to its 10 square kilometres.

It is where US forces set up their barracks before withdrawing in 2011.

The is still located in the zone, but a large number of staff considered "non-essential" were withdrawn in mid-May over alleged threats from

In recent months, the municipality and special forces have removed thousands of concrete blocks surrounding the and other parts of the capital.

A year and a half after declared victory over the Islamic State group, violence has fallen significantly across the country, especially in

The United Nations mission in has stopped publishing a monthly count of deaths from violence in the country.

Since Abdel Mahdi's appointment as in October, the weekly cabinet meeting has been held outside the Green Zone, while his official meetings still take place inside the zone.

