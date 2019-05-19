JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Exit polls say BJP will repeat 2014 performance in Delhi
Business Standard

Katyusha rocket crashes into Baghdad Green Zone: security services

AFP  |  Baghdad 

A Katyusha rocket crashed Sunday into Baghdad's Green Zone which houses government offices and embassies including the US mission, Iraqi security services said in a statement.

The rocket -- which came after Washington ordered the evacuation of non-essential diplomatic staff from the Baghdad embassy and the Erbil consulate citing threats from Iranian-backed Iraqi armed groups -- caused no casualties, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 23:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements