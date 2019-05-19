Katyusha rocket crashes into Baghdad Green Zone: security services

A Katyusha rocket crashed Sunday into Baghdad's Green Zone which houses government offices and embassies including the US mission, Iraqi security services said in a statement.
The rocket -- which came after Washington ordered the evacuation of non-essential diplomatic staff from the Baghdad embassy and the Erbil consulate citing threats from Iranian-backed Iraqi armed groups -- caused no casualties, it said.
