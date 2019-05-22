Baghouse dust filters can minimise industrial emissions: BCC&I

Concerned with growing industrial air pollution, the and Industry (BCC&I) has suggested the industries to install ' Filters' in order to cut down industrial emissions.

"While industrial growth is integral to the growth of the nation, putting right policies and norms for combating by the government is absolutely imperative to the overall health of the nation," Deb A Mukherjee, Chairman, Energy Committee, BCC&I, said.

"The have been making continuous efforts through numerous forums, platforms and conclaves to ideate, discuss and invite all solutions concerning building up of clean energy practices, effective transport choices, correct industrial practices as they all contribute to the air quality of our environment," Mukherjee said.

Industries like steel, aluminium, and are now required to ensure that their emissions level meet the standard of particulate matter at below 10 mg per cubic meter.

The chief contributors of air are industries that use combustible processes that cause gaseous emissions, apart from automobile emissions and construction projects, he said.

can serve to minimize the particulate matter as a result of industrial emissions of cement, and plants.

In this technology, inside a casing there are filtering elements made of textile or fabric felt with the correct pitch for having the correct ascension velocity.

Air flows through the bags, the contained in the air stays on outside and the clean air then flows through inside.

"We welcome companies like who are offering state of the at a reasonable costs", Mukherjee said.

Stressing the need to check industrial emissions and improve for the safety of entire population, of the West Bengal Control Board (WBPCB), Dr Kalyan Rudra, said they have also taken serious note about the threat to the

"We (WBPCB) have stipulated guidelines and we see whether standards are being maintained by the industries and problems are contained," Dr Rudra said.

that can industrial development keeping pollution levels within limits have slowly started taking shape through technological innovations and collaborations as witnessed recently with the setting up of bag house unit at JSWs Dolviand Vijayanagar plant by the Italian MSME EKOPLANT, Mukherjee added.

It meets specific industrial needs at cost effective rates that would encourage more and more industries to adopt this safe technology to combat industrial dust emissions.

"With the use of low pressure, the are put under less stress and therefore, we can guarantee a longer lifetime," claimed Marco Gramigna, the Managing Director.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)