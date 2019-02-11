'Bahubali' team members, chef Sanjeev Kapoor to attend PM's event hosted by Akshaya Patra

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to unveil plaque for 3rd billionth meal in Vrindavan, address huge gathering
Sanjeev Kapoor to demonstrate importance of clean cooking
PM Modi to serve Akshaya Patra's 3 billionth meal to underprivileged kids in Vrindavan on Mon
Anil Kapoor meets PM Modi in Delhi
Congress believes, praises Hinduism for vote banks: Smriti Irani
-
Some of the important team members of popular film franchise 'Bahubali' and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme here on Monday during which he will serve food to school children from underprivileged background, the organisers said.
Director and screenwriter S S Rajamouli is one of the goodwill ambassadors of Akshaya Patra Foundation which is hosting the event.
"The prime minister will serve food to about 20 school children from underprivileged background in the campus, marking the three billionth meal offered by Akshaya Patra," Naveena Neerada Dasa, Head, Strategic Communications, ISKCON said.
While a host of senior leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mathura MP Hema Malini will be present on the occasion, a few more noted personalities will also attend it.
"S S Rajamouli is one of our well-wishers, and he won't be able to make it. But, some of important team members of the 'Bahubali' film, which he directed, will be present to show the support to the cause," Dasa told PTI.
Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor will also attend the mega event for which elaborate preparations have been made.
Modi is slated to reach Vridavan Chandrodaya Mandir in a chopper in the morning and the programme is expected to begin around 11:30 am, organisers said.
He will also unveil a ceremonial plaque to mark the serving of "three billionth meal" by Akshaya Patra Foundation at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir campus in this holy city.
Funded by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Akshaya Patra is a Bengaluru-based not-for-profit organisation that works with the government on mid-day meal schemes.
Akshaya Patra has a state-of-the-art kitchen in Vrindavan and Modi will serve food to children near the facility.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU