Bajaj Auto launches new Platina 100 Electric Start at Rs 53,920

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it has launched the new version of its 102 cc bike Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) priced at Rs 53,920 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The bike comes with spring-in-spring suspension that provides more comfort on longer journeys, further strengthening the promise of comfort for both the rider and the pillion.
It also comes equipped with tubeless tyres, assuring a safe and hassle-free ride.
"The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes," Bajaj Auto Head of Marketing Narayan Sundararaman said in a statement.
The new Platina 100 ES offers yet another compelling proposition at a ground-breaking price that allows the vast majority of kick-start riders to upgrade to the much sought convenience of self-start, he added.
