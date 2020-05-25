JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

CSMIA operates 47 flights to 14 destinations on Monday

Pakistan's three medallist from South Asian games flunk dope test: Sources
Business Standard

Balbir Singh Sr was a hockey legend: Jharkhand CM

Topics
Sports

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant

Soren on Monday expressed grief at the death of hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr.

The 95-year-old three-time Olympic gold-medal-winning Indian team member died in Chandigarh after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.

"My prayers are with the bereaved family and may God give them strength at this hour of grief," Soren said in his condolence message.

Describing Singh as hockey digaj (great), Soren said he had been a source of inspiration for the youth, making them pick up the stick.

"Mahan haki khiladi ko vinamra shradhanjali (my humble tributes to the great hockey player)!" Soren tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 21:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU