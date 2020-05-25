Balbir Singh Sr was a hockey legend: Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant



Soren on Monday expressed grief at the death of hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr.

The 95-year-old three-time Olympic gold-medal-winning Indian team member died in Chandigarh after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.

"My prayers are with the bereaved family and may God give them strength at this hour of grief," Soren said in his condolence message.

Describing Singh as hockey digaj (great), Soren said he had been a source of inspiration for the youth, making them pick up the stick.

"Mahan haki khiladi ko vinamra shradhanjali (my humble tributes to the great hockey player)!" Soren tweeted.

