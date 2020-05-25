10 more COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, tally 266

Ten more people, including a three-year-old girl, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the number of cases in the Union territory to 266 on Monday.

There are 75 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 187 people have recovered so far, according to a medical bulletin.

All the 10 new COVID-19 cases are residents of the Bapu Dham colony, which is the worst-affected area of the city. A total of 4,089 samples have been tested so far, the bulletin said.

Four people have died due to the pandemic in the Union territory.

