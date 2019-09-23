Bama Tea Promotes Chinese Tea Culture in India

/ -- Chinese tea company, Bama Tea Co., Ltd. ("Bama Tea" or "the Company"), participated in the "Fresh Fujian - Colorful Tea" conference to showcase their variety of Oolong tea, especially premium Tieguanyin in New Delhi, India on September 20th. The company also attended a Chinese National Day reception ceremony, to celebrate the founding of the People's Republic of China held by Chinese Consulate-General in Mumbai on September 22nd.

Wang Wenli, President of Bama Tea said, "Just like families in Northern India, the Chinese have always had a traditional custom of 'serving honoured guests with tea.' This event has allowed us to meet a variety of people, to know more about the similarities and differences between teas and tea cultures and lay the foundations for greater cooperation."



The tea masters of Bama Tea presented their tea ceremony performance for guests of the conference in New Delhi. Local event organizers invited tea industry experts, business leaders, local Chinese-funded institutions, and overseas Chinese VIPs to participate in the event and enjoy the beauty of Chinese tea culture. In their 3-day trip in India, the Bama Tea team visited the local tea authorities, well-known tea companies, and tea auction market to communicate with the local industry professionals for more mutual cooperation opportunities on the aspects of trade and culture.

Bama Tea, which started as a single shop about three centuries ago, has developed into an integrated tea cultivation chain renowned for their support of significant foreign affairs events. In 2018, Bama Tea was selected to provide tea to the leaders of China and India at East Lake in Wuhan. In 2017, Bama Tea served two international events, the BRICS Summit in Xiamen and the Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival in Quanzhou.

Bama Tea has also conducted cooperation with overseas tea industries. Through project cooperation, and with years of experience in tea research, Bama Tea provides support to the development of new flavors or products for several oversea companies, such as Mauritius's largest tea company, Mauri Tea Investment Co., Ltd., the Italian Master Horeca SRL, Japan's Ito Park, and tea companies in Malaysia and Singapore.

"In both India and China, tea is considered good for health. We can see there is still a lot of room for the development of the tea industry in these two countries. It is very important to inherit the tea culture like China, this is what should learn in future," said Vijay Sardana, the Chairman of Agricultural Council of Uttar Pradesh, India.

About Bama Tea



With their headquarter, tea garden and factory in Anxi County, a county of the municipal region of Quanzhou, in southern Fujian Province, China, and is well known for a number of varieties of Oolong tea, Bama Tea has been committed to the cultivation of Chinese tea for over 280 years.

With the largest number of chain stores in mainland China, Bama Tea now has over 1,700 stores. Bama Tea regularly engages in cultural exchange events overseas. It has participated in tea tasting events in 67 cities of more than 20 countries around the world to promote the Chinese tea culture.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190923/2588473-1-a Photo - https://photos.prnasia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)