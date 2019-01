Kidnapped minor girl recovered, one arrested

A minor girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by a man in and Kashmir's district, was recovered on Friday, the police said.

The father of the 17-year-old girl from Darhal village had alleged in his police complaint that of Dhangri area of had kidnapped his daughter, they said.

A case was registered and during the course of investigation raids were conducted at multiple places. Finally, a team of police recovered the girl from town and arrested the accused, they added.

After legal formalities, girl was handed over to her legal heir while the accused is being questioned, the police said.

