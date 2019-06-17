Bangladesh win toss, opt to field against West Indies

won the toss and elected to bowl against in their fixture here Monday.

made one change, bringing in Liton Das in place of

For West Indies, made way for in the playing XI.

Teams:



West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(captain), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas,



Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(captain), Mustafizur Rahman.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)