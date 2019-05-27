Bangladeshi nationals detained in Ahmedabad for illegal stay

Ahead of Rathyatra in Ahmedabad, (SOG) Monday detained 47 Bangladeshi nationals from various parts of the city for illegal stay, police said.

The had formed five different teams to carry out a search operation, as per an official statement.

Patrolling was conducted in different areas of the city during which as many as 47 Bangladeshis were detained from areas including in Ishanpur, Danilimda, Chirag Park Society, Naroda Patiya, Juna Wadaj etc, and brought to police station, it said.

They were detained as they were found to be staying illegally in the city without any valid documents.

Police are probing if the detainees were involved in any illegal activity.

The Rathyatra or the chariot procession is held in the name of Lord Jagannath in June/July every year.

