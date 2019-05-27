Bengal BJP to conduct workshop for newly elected MPs

-
The West Bengal BJP unit has decided to conduct a workshop and prepare a do's and dont's for the newly elected MPs, a senior party leader said on Monday.
"We will conduct a workshop with all the newly elected 18 MPs and prepare a do's and dont's for the newly elected MPs. We want to ensure that all the MP's utilise their MPLAD funds and reach out to the masses with the developmental policies of the Narendra Modi government," he said.
Bengal witnessed a saffron surge in the Lok Sabha polls as the BJP inflicted a blow to ruling Trinamool Congress by winning 18 of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
The ruling TMC won 22 seats down from 34 in 2014.
When the parliament is not in session, the MPs would spend most of their time in their respective constituencies.
"We want our MPs in Bengal to set an example in regards to how masses should be served," the senior BJP leader said.
"Apart from those who will become ministers in the Union Cabinet and our state president Dilip Ghosh, all the other MPs have to comply by this do's and don't. We don't want our MP's to get into any such thing which might not be good for our party's image," he added.
