Bank fraud case: ED attaches media group's assets worth over Rs 124 crore

Assets worth over Rs 124 crore of a media group have been attached in connection with a case against it linked to an alleged case, the probe agency said on Tuesday.

The case pertains to Pixion Media Pvt Ltd, Pearl Media Pvt Ltd, Mahuaa Media Pvt Ltd, Pixion Vision Pvt Ltd, Pearl Studio Pvt Ltd, Pearl Vision Pvt Ltd, Century Communication Ltd, and its directors P K Tewari, Anand Tewari, Abhishiek Tewari and others, it said in a statement.

Properties worth a total Rs 127.74 crore have been attached under the Prevention of Money LaunderingAct (PMLA) and they include 11 commercial plots and floors of the group companies in Mumbai, Chennai, Noida and Kolkata, it said.

The group companies "fraudulently" availed loans to the tune of Rs 2,600 crore from banks, the (ED) said.