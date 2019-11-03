Bar Council of India welcomes HC order on police-lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday welcomed the Delhi High Court order directing a judicial inquiry into Saturday's clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari Court complex here and appealed to all the advocates to maintain peace and harmony.

"In view of the quick and positive step taken by the Delhi High Court in the sensitive matter for redressal of grievances of the Bar, the Bar Council of India appeals to the advocates of the country to maintain peace and harmony and not to resort to any sort of abstention or boycott of courts from Tuesday, November 5," a statement released by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said.

It said the BCI and the bar associations were "satisfied" with the high court order, adding that the bench comprising Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar substantially accepted the statements made by the Bar Council.

"The BCI welcomes the historic order passed by the Delhi High Court, thereby addressing the grievances espoused by the BCI and lawyers of Delhi regarding the unfortunate incident of police excesses against advocates at the Tis Hazari Court on November 2," the statement said.

Lawyers and police personnel clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex on Saturday afternoon, resulting in injuries to at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers while 17 vehicles were vandalised, according to officials and eyewitnesses.

The high court took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of media reports of the incident on Sunday and said Justice (retd) S P Garg, a former judge of the court, would hold a judicial inquiry into the matter.

It directed the Delhi police commissioner to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh during the pendency of the inquiry and made it clear that no coercive action would be taken against any lawyer.

