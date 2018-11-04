Barca include Messi in squad to face Inter Milan

has been included in Barcelona's travelling squad to face Inter in on Tuesday.

Messi broke his arm during Barca's win over on October 20, with the club predicting he would be out for three weeks.

The striker has not yet been declared fit by Barcelona's medical team but he will travel with the squad to the San Siro.

" travels to without the medical all-clear," the club posted on their account on Sunday.

Messi had trained the same day, along with other players not involved in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

have won all of their last four matches without Messi, including a 2-0 win over Inter at the last month. They sit three points ahead of the Italians at the top of Group B.

