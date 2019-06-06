Bathinda gangrape case handled in 'inefficient manner': NCW

The NCW said on Thursday that the gangrape case was handled in an "inefficient manner" by police and there was delay in registering an FIR due to "political pressure".

According to reports, had presented the rape survivor in public on Monday, claiming that she had been denied justice due to connivance of Police and some local leaders.

Acting on her complaints, the had constituted a two-member fact-finding team headed by Shyamala S Kundar, a member of the NCW, to inquire into the matter.

The team went to and met the rape survivor, her mother, Bathinda district collector, Bathinda SSP and officials of the District Legal Service Authority in Bathinda.

It observed that the situation was handled in an "inefficient manner" by police and there had been delay in registering the FIR and carrying investigation.

The team also found that the rape survivor was not provided with proper medical facilities and compensation.

"The victim has reiterated about delay in investigation by the police due to the political pressure. The father of the victim was involved in the crime and through the intervention of NCW, the father of the victim and one of the main accused of the crime were arrested today," it said.

The NCW team has asked for an inquiry against the erring police officials for inaction on the complaint and appropriate action be taken, if found guilty.

It has also sought detailed action taken report from the

