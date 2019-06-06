NEET suicides: Student bodies call for protests in TN

With the back-to-back suicides of students who failed to crack the coming to the fore in Tamil Nadu, students organisations Thursday called for protests across the state demanding that the seek exemption from the medical test.

Students' Federation of India, affiliated to the Communist Party of (Marxist), said the central and state governments have ignored a facet that it is unfair to expect students from the state-board to crack the exam that is based on central syllabus.

" K Palaniswami has to intervene immediately to seek exemption for TN from The government has to seek President's nod for two resolutions passed in the state assembly," the SFI said in a statement.

An 18-year-old girl, M Monisha, committed suicide by hanging herself in her house near here Thursday after failing to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, a day after two girls - S Ritusree and N Vaishiya - ended their lives in for the same reason.

Democratic Youth Federation of alleged that the AIADMK has gone silent despite making promises of seeking exemption during campaigns just before the Lok sabha polls.

The has to provide compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the bereaved families and immediately take steps to seek exemption for the state from the test, a DYFI statement said.

Both the organisations called for organising protests across the state raising their demands.

