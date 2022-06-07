Jaipur-based Batt:RE inaugurates new e-scooter Stor:ie at Rs 89,600

-
Jaipur-based electric two-wheeler maker Batt:RE on Monday unveiled its new e-scooter model Stor:ie priced at Rs 89,600.
The price is ex-showroom, excluding the subsidy amount provided by the central as well as state governments, the company said.
Stor:ie has a host of new features such as metal panels, connected drive, among others, it said, adding that the e-scooter is eligible for the central government's FAME II subsidy.
The e-scooter will be available at 400 dealerships across India.
Powered by a Lucas TVS motor and controller with a 3.1kWh battery pack which helps the vehicle run for up to 132 kilometres on a single charge, extensive focus has been placed on research and development to make the e-scooter safer and more reliable, it stated.
"As a firm step towards sustainability, we are delighted to announce our newest offering Stor:ie, which is meant to bridge the gap between the present and a future of easier and greener mobility.
"Our offerings are a testament to our rigorous safety protocols and a vision for a better tomorrow. We look forward to creating a robust portfolio of products that are high on innovation and meet the evolving demands of our conscious consumers," said Nishchal Chaudhary, founder-director, Batt:RE.
Founded in 2017, Batt:Re claims to have sold over 30,000 electric scooters till date.
