BCCI suspends Rinku after letting off Pathan, Anuj with warning

The Indian board handed a three-month suspension to left-hander Singh for playing in an unsanctioned T20 league in Abu Dhabi, which has now led to his withdrawal from A team.

While Rinku's suspension starts June 1, BCCI had let go veteran all-rounder with a warning for putting his name in (CPL) draft without parent body's prior permission before withdrawal.

Similarly, no action was taken against former U-19 for playing unsanctioned T20 league in with Pakistani cricketers of dubious credibility.

has also been a part of Kolkata Knight Riders for the past two seasons and it was learnt that he played in the unsanctioned league after the IPL got over.

"It has been brought to the notice of the Board of Control for in that from and India A Singh participated in an unauthorized T20 tournament in Abu Dhabi," BCCI issued a statement.

"Singh did not seek permission from the BCCI before taking part in the T20 league hence directly violating the BCCI rules and regulations. As per the BCCI norms, a registered with the Board cannot play in any tournaments abroad without the Board's permission. therefore has been suspended with immediate effect for a period of three months starting June 1, 2019," BCCI announced the verdict.

However there are questions being raised as to why Rinku, a wasn't at least given a warning about the consequences he could face for his indiscretion.

"If Irfan Pathan, who played significant amount of international cricket, was not even given a rap on the knuckles for registering in CPL after being well aware about the rules and regulations, suspending Rinku after his first mistake is simple double standards," a senior BCCI official, privy with working of Operations team, told on Thursday.

When BCCI's GM Cricket Operations was asked, he said: "We want to send a strong message to the youngsters that there would be consequences if they don't follow the rules and regulations. I agree that Irfan is a but he ultimately didn't play the tournament."



The senior also questioned that if the logic of setting an example was an issue, then how come BCCI allowed keeper-batsman to go scot-free after he was seen playing alongside former internationals, who till recently were in ICC anti-corruption unit's radar.

"If you want to teach any youngster a lesson, then it should be same for all. The Cricket Operations team let go Anuj Rawat, who immediately after that played for India U-19 in Here for the same offence, Rinku Singh was denied a chance to represent India," he said.

