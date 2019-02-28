Bedi hails announcement that IAF pilot will be released

-
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Thursday hailed the announcement of Pakistan Prime Minister that captured IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman would be released tomorrow.
The former IPS officer in her twitter handle expressed her thanks and pointed out that "Indian Air Force fighter pilot Abhinandan held captive comes back tomorrow.
Thanks for India's firm stand and international glare".
