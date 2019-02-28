JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Social media cos need to ensure platforms not misused to weaken country's morale: Prasad
Business Standard

Bedi hails announcement that IAF pilot will be released

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Thursday hailed the announcement of Pakistan Prime Minister that captured IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman would be released tomorrow.

The former IPS officer in her twitter handle expressed her thanks and pointed out that "Indian Air Force fighter pilot Abhinandan held captive comes back tomorrow.

Thanks for India's firm stand and international glare".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 23:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements