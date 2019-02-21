JUST IN
Bedi reconstitutes Puducherry Women's Commission

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Thursday reconstituted the Puducherry Women's Commission after the tenure of the previous one expired in 2017.

A government notification said a new team of office bearers have been appointed and the Commission is now headed by R Rani Rajan Babu.

It also said that the Commission would improve the status of women in the Union Territory and would enquire into complaints of "unfair practices" affectingwomen.

The territorial administration had constituted the Women's Commission in 2004 and its tenure was extended subsequently.

First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 17:35 IST

