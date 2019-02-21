Jet Airways shares gain nearly 1% ahead of EGM

Shares of (India) Ltd rose nearly 1 per cent Thursday ahead of an extraordinary general meeting of the members of the company later in the day.

The company's shares gained 0.82 per cent to close at Rs 234.85 on the BSE. During the day, it rose by 1.69 per cent to Rs 236.90.

At (NSE), shares climbed 0.77 per cent to close at Rs 235 apiece.

On the traded volume front, 3.46 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 36 lakh shares on the NSE.

"An extraordinary general meeting of the members of (India) Limited will be held on Thursday, 21 February, 2019," according to a BSE filing by the company last month.

