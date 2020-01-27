JUST IN
Bhagat Singh, Gandhi, Netaji favourite freedom fighters on R-Day: ShareChat
Coronavirus: Beijing reports its first death, over 80 killed in Wuhan

AFP  |  Beijing 

A medical worker attends to a patient in the intensive care unit at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. AP

Beijing authorities on Monday reported the Chinese capital's first death from a new deadly virus that has rapidly spread across the country, killing more than 80 people and causing global alarm.

The victim was a 50-year-old man who had visited the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, on January 8 and developed a fever after returning to Beijing seven days later, the city's health commission said.

He died on Monday of respiratory failure.
