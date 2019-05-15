Belgium's Wilmots to coach Iran - report

Former and has arrived in and is set to sign a three-year deal as national coach, state agency reported.

The official agency said football federation had confirmed the deal and the former Belgian striker would sign a contract later Wednesday.

It said the 50-year-old who was capped 70 times for his country was expected to sign on until the end of for a fee of USD 1.2 million a year.

He replaces Portuguese who stepped down after eight years in charge in January following Iran's semi-final exit in the Asian Cup when they went down 3-0 to

He led to two finals and extended his contract to 2019 after the 2018 tournament in

Wilmots guided into during his stint as with them between 2012-2016.

He took charge of in 2017 but parted company after failing to qualify the west Africans for

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)