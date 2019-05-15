One dead in hit-and-run case in J-K's Kathua, accused driver arrested

One person was killed Wednesday when he was hit by a vehicle in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accused was arrested within an hour of the incident, they said.

Sansar Singh, a resident of Pallad village, was hit by a rashly driven Punjab-bound at Kalibari on this morning, resulting in his death, a said.

The sped away to escape the arrest, he said.

All checkpoints along the route were alerted and one of the teams managed to intercept the vehicle near Kharote Morh and apprehended the erring driver, of Punjab, the said.

