Bengal BJP takes out candle light march for slain CRPF jawans

The BJP on Monday took out a candle light march to protest the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in a terror attack in

Led by the party's state Dilip Ghosh, its activists took out the procession from the BJP office in central Kolkata.

Ghosh, along with other BJP leaders, later paid floral tributes to the slain CRPF jawans.

Earlier in the day, MLAs of the state assembly, cutting across party lines, organised a similar march inside the House premises.

and Sudip Biswas, hailing from Howrah and Nadia districts of West Bengal, were among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the terror strike in district on February 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)