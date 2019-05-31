Bengal govt removes Sanjay Bansal as Darjeeling DM

The government on Friday removed from the post of Darjeeling District Magistrate, and shifted him to the Health and Family Welfare department.

Bansal had replaced Joyoshi Dasgupta as the new on Wednesday.

An official order Friday said Bansal will be the additional seceretary of the H&FW department.

As per the order, Surendra Gupta, the of division with additional charge as the secretary of the H&FW department, was made the of the GTA.

Mohammed Ghulam Ali Ansari, who was in-charge of the as its MD, will share the additional charge as the of Burdwan, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)