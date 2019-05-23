Erstwhile royal family member Diya Kumari wins Rajsamand seat by over five lakh votes

Erstwhile royal family member won the parliamentary seat by defeating her nearest rival Devkinandan of the by over five lakh votes.

Kumari was contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time.

She defeated Devkinandan by 5,51,916 votes.

Kumari got 8,63,039 votes as against 3,11,123 votes of Devkinandan.

The royal scion had represented the 14th Assembly from Swai Madhopur but decided against contesting the 2018 assembly election.

The BJP fielded her from after sitting decided not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls citing health reasons.

In 2014, Rathore had won the seat by defeating the candidate by a margin of 3,95,705 votes.

In 2009, of the had emerged victorious from the seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 45,890 votes.

