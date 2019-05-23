Nehruvism has been 'completely replaced' by Modi-ism: MP Rakesh Sinha on poll results

RSS ideologue and BJP Thursday hailed the party's stellar performance as a "victory of and his vision" and claimed Nehruvism has been "completely replaced by Modi-ism".

With the BJP on course to return to power with a thumping majority, Sinha also said the party triumphed because the knew how to balance "Ram and 'roti'".

"This is a historic moment in the country in post-independent India, when we have rejected dynasty, individualism, and based on narrow discourse, and a new narrative, new India, new leadership is the message of this election," Sinha told

The also rejected claims that BJP's performance would have been on a much lower scale had it not been for the Balakot airstrike months before the beginning of polls.

" is not run by conspiracy theories... It is the work of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, who has worked for the common man, the Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and other schemes, these could not be realised by the urban-centric elite."



"This can be realised by those who have lived and experienced poverty" Sinha said.

The common man saw Modi's development agenda and therefore it was a victory of the "PM's vision and action," he said.

"Whether Balkot or no Balakot, it was a referendum for Modi, yes Modi or no Modi. And, yes Modi, won a landslide victory in the country," he asserted.

Opposition parties have been attacking the ruling BJP during elections, accusing it of capitalising on the aftermath of the Pulwama attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrike for political mileage.

The RSS ideologue said it was a "victory of Modi and his vision" and attributed it to a "silent Modi wave".

"This is a consolidation of Modi-ism. And, Nehruvism has now been completely replaced by Modi-ism. It is a mandate to Modi, his actions and his vision and leadership, a new era," Sinha said.

" system which dominated the political system for five decades and the legacy of the system which continued, has been demolished, and new beginning has been made by Modi and under his leadership," he said.

Sinha said when a wave comes from rural to urban areas, that wave is silent, and when it is from urban to rural areas, it is loud.

"In 2014, it was a loud wave. This year it was not a loud wave. This time there was a consolidation of the support base in the country... woman and youth have supported in large number," Sinha said.

He said this is a victory of Modi as he has been on every booth and people voted for "casteless and for development agenda".

"Narrative of nationalism transcended the limits created by old politics in the form of caste and community. The vote is from India's emergence as a global power," he said.

The also claimed that people in this election had voted as a "citizen of India" and not as member of a caste or community. This is the "biggest constructive message" of this election, he said.

The caste and community identity has been transformed into a "citizenship identity" as the caste equation has been "demolished" by the BJP, Sinha said.

Asked what was the biggest factor behind such a performance, he said, "The biggest factor was the performance of the Modi government, as it concentrated on common and poor people, right from 2014 which could not been identified in national discourse due to propaganda politics of the opposition party and support of 'award-wapsi group' to the opposition politics".

"Even when nationalism was facing a danger from external forces, opposition parties behaved like 'un-Indian'. Therefore, Indians have rejected them and they are now a part of the political archives," he claimed.

This election result has shown that it is consolidation of Modi's vision, action and leadership."New politics and new got the mandate of the people," he asserted.

Sinha said the knows and 'roti' (development). Both are very important issues and Modi has struck a balanced between the two.

"First time country's dharma and cultural legacy has been given importance by the political power," he claimed.

"Modi has never been apologetic for India's cultural legacy. Opposition parties are disconnected with the society and culture, as they are still colonised," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

