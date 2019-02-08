Bengali translation of Guru Granth Sahib released

A Bengali translation of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikh religion, was released by former on Friday.

The book in five volumes was released at a programme held at the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Golpark, here.

It took four years for Chayon Ghosh and Jhuma Ghosh to translate the book.

The event also marks the 550th birth centenary celebration of Guru Nanak.

Mukherjee spoke about the importance of the Guru Granth Sahib which is treated as a living God by Sikhs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)