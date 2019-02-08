Cochin Shipyard Q3 profit up 14 pc to Rs 130 cr

State-owned Friday reported 14 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 129.72 crore for December quarter.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 113.76 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18.

Its total income for the latest quarter rose 15 per cent to Rs 766.15 crore as against Rs 666.04 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Total expenses surged to Rs 569.21 crore in December quarter as against Rs 489.98 crore a year ago.

is one of the leading shipbuilding and repair companies in India, which claims to have an infrastructure that combines economy, scale, and flexibility.

Incorporated in 1972, the company can build and repair the largest vessels in the country.

