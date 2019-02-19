Better to fight war with Pakistan than suffer daily: Ramdev

guru Baba said Tuesday that in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, should "fight a war" against to teach it a lesson.

He also said should extend all kind of help to the separatist movement in Balochistan, a southwestern province of

"A befitting reply has to be given to and terrorists. First of all, we have to break Pakistan into three pieces," he said.

As many as 40 CRPF jawans were killed in Pulwama in South on February 14 in a suicide bombing attack, owned up by Pak-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

has lost "over 50,000 soldiers and civilians" so far due to the nefarious activities of Pakistan, said, adding, "Now we have to teach a lesson to Pakistan. We must fight a war. Instead of suffering every day, it's better to fight a war and teach Pakistan such a lesson that it can not dare to stand for the next fifty years."



The guru was speaking to reporters after the launch of a Patanjali apparel store, a venture of his Patanjali group, here.

"India should support financially and politically those who are fighting for freedom in and help them with weapons. India should help them in every way to liberate Balochistan," he said.

"The Pakistan-occupied- should be merged into India. All the terrorist camps being operated from PoK should be destroyed," added.

"Moreover, India should support rebels in Pakistan to launch a rebellion in that country so that it can be destroyed completely. Until then, Pakistan will not stop its nefarious activities," he said.

Ramdev also reiterated that construction of a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya was not a political issue but it was something linked to the nation's pride.

"I would say to the Muslims that they should come forward and say that a temple should be built because Lord is their ancestor too," he said.

