No voting rights for those having more than 2 kids: Ramdev

Baba on Thursday said that in order to control the population explosion in India, those having more than two kids should be deprived of voting rights as well as the right to contest any election.

"There should be no voting rights, no right to contest polls for people having more than two children. They should not be given admission in government schools or government hospitals. They should not be given any government job..." said.

He said that his mantra is "hum do, hamare do, sabke do" (Only two kids for every couple) irrespective of caste or religion or economic status.

"I want to see as a super power. Hum do, hamare do. No caste, no religion, no should come in the way of this resolve. If we do not take corrective measures now, the population will become a curse for us," he said.

--IANS

mak/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)