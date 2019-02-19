Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies in Paris

legend Karl Lagerfeld, the rockstar behind the rebirth of and Fendi, has died in He was 85.

According to French magazine Closer, the German-born was not keeping well and breathed his last on Tuesday in a hospital.

The cause of his death was not immediately known.

The design supremo, who was equally popular for his personal style and was always photographed in his trademark white collared shirt, wide black tie, black sport coat, black glasses, fingerless black leather gloves and silver ponytail, leaves a lasting legacy behind.

He is survived by his beloved cat, Choupette, who has its handle.

Lagerfeld's career in high in the 1950s as Pierre Balmain's

During his time with the popular label the won top prize in the coats category at an design competition with

In the 1970s, he began collaborating with Roman haute couture house Curiel, as well as Fendi, for which he served as a up till now. He also gave the Italian brand its iconic 'F and reverse F' logo.

In 1983, began his most prominent role by taking over as Chanel's The brand, 10 years after Coco Chanel's death, was in a crisis when came onboard.

It was a role that not only brought international fame but also helped regain its top position as a uber luxury label.

In his close to four-decade-long helm of Chanel, the designer stayed true to the design sensibilities of founder Coco by incorporating the once-revolutionary silhouettes of the 1920s and 1930s and blending it with current, marketable elements, like the interlocked "CC" monograph.

The of Lagerfeld's death left many in the fashion and cinema industry heartbroken.

remembered him as a "kind and generous" soul.

"So incredibly sad to hear this. Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally," she tweeted.

"'Evolution is the secret for the next step' - rest in peace, Karl Lagerfeld," her husband added.

Donatella Versace remembered Lagerfeld as a genius who touched many lives.

"Karl your genius touched the lives of so many, especially Gianni and I. We will never forget your incredible talent and endless inspiration. We were always learning from you," she tweeted.

Indian said Lagerfeld's death was the "end of an era"



Diane Kruger, who often sported the designer's creations, said she was heartbroken to hear about his sudden death.

"Karl.....I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you. I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination. I came to to see you this week and introduce you to my daughter...I'm heartbroken I was too late. Rest In Peace, I adore you," Kruger tweeted.

The designer, who was fiercely guarded about his private life, had for the first time in more than three decades as the of Chanel, had skipped the post show walk of the brand in this January.

He had cited "fatigue" as the reason behind his absence from the show.

Lagerfeld's partnerships outside Chanel and Fendi included his collections for Diesel in 2002 and in 2004.

The celebrity also created costumes for the numerous theatre productions like "La Scala" in

He was behind creating the glamorous on-stage looks for various pop stars such as and

In addition to his creative duties, Lagerfeld also provided editorial work for print publications like V Magazine, and various international editions of Vogue.

While he was considered a visionary designer, Lagerfeld often courted controversy with his opinions about topics that ranged from religious appropriation to use of fur.

He came under fire for commenting on the appearance of female celebrities like Heidi Klum, and Adele, whom he called "a little too fat" in 2012.

More recently, in an explosive interview with French magazine Numero, Lagerfeld discussed such topics as body hair, diet and #MeToo.

He referred to male models as "toxic" and "sordid creatures" who he would want not to be left alone with in light of recent sexual assault accusations made against high-profile fashion figures.

He also defended stylist Karl Templer, who was accused of pulling down models' underwear without consent.

"If you don't want your pants pulled about, don't become a model. Join a nunnery, there'll always be a place for you in the convent," he had said.

