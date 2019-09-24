Bhagwat interacts with foreign media

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday interacted with foreign journalists from 30 countries and shared the vision of the organisation.

"This interaction was part of the continuous process where the 'Sarsanghchalak' (chief) engages in constructive dialogue with people from different walks of the society," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said in a statement.

The interaction lasted for around two-and-a-half hours. It started with brief introduction given by Bhagwat, followed by a question-and-answer session covering a wide range of issues across the spectrum, according to the statement.

Around 80 journalists representing more than 50 organisations and hailing from 30 countries attended the interaction, it said.

Sangh general secretary Suresh (Bhaiyyaji) Joshi, joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya, Krishan Gopal, Sangh's northern region incharge, Bajran Lal Gupt, and its Delhi unit head, Kulbhushan Ahuja, were also present in the interaction program.

