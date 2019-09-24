Coriander futures fall on tepid demand

Coriander prices fell by Rs 25 to Rs 6,170 per quintal in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators reduced their positions amid sluggish demand at the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, coriander for October delivery fell by Rs 25, or 0.40 per cent, to Rs 6,170 per quintal with an open interest of 23,290 lots.

Similarly, coriander for November delivery declined by Rs 8, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 6,310 per quintal with an open interest of 3,980 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand from speculators led to the decline in coriander prices here.

