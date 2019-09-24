600 kg poppy straw seized in J-K's Udhampur, one arrested

In a major drug haul, police have recovered 600 kgs of poppy straw from a Punjab-bound truck along Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district and arrested its driver.

"During checking, police intercepted a Punjab-bound truck at Jakhani chowk in Udhampur late Monday and recovered 600 kgs of poppy straw. The driver of the truck, Lav Singh of Gurdaspur (Punjab), was arrested and booked under NDPS act," a police spokesman said here on Tuesday.

The latest recovery comes close on the heels of an attempt by a group of three drug peddlers to transport 500 kgs of poppy straw to Punjab. All the three smugglers along with the contraband were arrested from a truck in Kathua district bordering Punjab on Monday.

A suspected drug peddler was also arrested along with 4.6 grams of heroin from Nangal road in Katra township of Reasi district late Monday.

The accused was identified as Karim, a resident of Samole village of Udhampur district, the spokesman said adding he was booked under narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) act.

