Bharat Biotech set to acquire Chiron Behring Vaccines

:City-based vaccine- manufacturer Bharat Biotech Friday signed an agreement to acquire Chiron Behring Vaccines, Ankleshwar, Gujarat, from GlaxoSmithKline- for an undisclosed amount.

According to of Ella, Chiron Behring makes and has an installed capacity of 15 million doses per annum.

"This acquisition is strategic in helping us enhance our opportunities to achieve greater scale in tackling public problems," he said.

Bharat Biotechwouldstrengthen its product portfolio and increase product availability to meet the growing demand for the vaccine, told reporters here.

Bharat Biotech currently has vaccine- manufacturing capacity of 10 million doses per annum.

With the acquisition, the total capacity would go upto 25 million making it the largest manufacturer of in the world, he said.

Quoting WHO reports, said rabies claims lives of over 55,000 people each year mostly in and

accounts for 36 per cent of the world rabies deaths.

Replying to a query, he said Bharat Biotech at present makes vaccines for 16 and plans to add six more in the coming three to four years.

