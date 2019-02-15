CRPF jawan spent five days with family, killed on return to Kashmir

Having spent five days with his family at his home in remote in district just a week ago, V V Vasanth Kumar-- one of the CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack in Pulwama-- had just returned to join his new posting in when tragedy struck.

The 44-year old jawan's family is finding it difficult to believe that he is no more.

This is the second blow to the family as Vasanth's father had passed away only six months ago.

Vasanth's cousin said following his promotion and battalion change, his brother had been posted to after his stint in and had come home to be with his family for a five-day holiday.

He had left for on February 8, after spending time with his family.

"My elder brother died for the country and we are proud of his sacrifice", told

Vasanth Kumar's mother and wife were inconsolable while his two children--son (5) and daughter (8)-- have not been informed, he said.

"Everyone was so happy when he was here. The family had gone to watch a circus.The children were also extremely happy to have their father with them. The children have not yet been informed about the tragedy. They are too young to realise the loss," said.

The family had watched the on television.

"But we never expected one of our own would be among those who lost their lives," he said.

The family is awaiting the mortal remains of the jawan.

"My brother served the force for 17 years and had only two years for retirement. He had got promotion and had gone to Kashmir to take up a new assignment", he said.

After reaching Kashmir, he had informed his family that he had reached and within two hours, the blast had taken place, Sajeevan said.

The visited the jawan's family this morning and said a state funeral will be held.

Vasanth built his house at Lakkidi, a picturesque spot which is known as the "Cherrapunjee of Kerala".But his final resting place is likely to be Tharvad at Vazhakkandi.

Chief Minister, has condoled the death of

"We join his family in their hour of grief", Vijayan said in a condolence message.

At least 40 CRPF personnel had been killed in the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

A Jaish suicide bomber Thursday rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus carrying CRPF personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)