SC expresses displeasure over defective review petitions in Rafale case

The Friday expressed unhappiness over some lawyers filing defective and seeking wide publicity in the media, while referring to review pleas challenging its verdict in the case.

A bench headed by said lawyers file in the apex court registry and instead of removing the defects of the pleas, they go to media for wide publicity.

"The other side is not so innocent...The petitioners go to media and claim wide publicity," the bench of Gogoi and Justice said while referring to defective review filed challenging its verdict in the case.

The apex court's observation came when it was hearing lawyers mentioning cases for urgent listing and hearing.

The CJI has asked the (judicial) of the apex court to come and witness the mentioning proceedings so that the registry officials can get their act right and work more efficiently.

Earlier, the apex court had on December 14 dismissed a batch of pleas challenging the deal between and for procurement of 36 jets, saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

The apex court had rejected the pleas seeking lodging of an FIR and a court-monitored probe in to alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000-crore deal, in which both the countries have entered into an inter-governmental agreement (IGA).

Several petitions seeking review of the verdict, including one by lawmaker Sanjay Singh, have been filed in the apex court.

The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat (MMRCA) manufactured by French company Dassault

