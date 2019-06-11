JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Vedanta Resources to challenge winding up of Zambian business in court
Business Standard

BHEL bags order worth Rs 440 cr from NPCIL for nuclear power project in TN

BHEL is currently executing TG packages for 4 units of 700 MWe, 2 units each at Kakrapar and Rawatbhata

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NPC signs agreement with French utility EDF for 6 ERP reactors in Jaitapur

State-owned BHEL on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth over Rs 440 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

"BHEL has secured an...order for the erection work of the upcoming 2x1000 MWe turbine generator (TG) island units 3 and 4 at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu being set up with foreign cooperation (Russia)," it said in a statement.

Significantly, for the same project, BHEL has also emerged as the lowest bidder for erection of the reactor side equipment.

Earlier, BHEL had successfully executed the erection work of TG island for units 1 and 2 at Kudankulam.

BHEL is currently executing TG packages for 4 units of 700 MWe, 2 units each at Kakrapar and Rawatbhata.
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 13:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU