BHEL bags order worth Rs 440 cr from NPCIL for nuclear power project in TN

State-owned on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth over Rs 440 crore from of India Ltd (NPCIL).

" has secured an...order for the erection work of the upcoming 2x1000 MWe turbine generator (TG) island units 3 and 4 at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu being set up with foreign cooperation (Russia)," it said in a statement.

Significantly, for the same project, has also emerged as the lowest bidder for erection of the reactor side equipment.

Earlier, BHEL had successfully executed the erection work of TG island for units 1 and 2 at Kudankulam.

BHEL is currently executing TG packages for 4 units of 700 MWe, 2 units each at Kakrapar and Rawatbhata.