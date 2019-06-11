BHEL bags order worth Rs 440 cr from NPCIL for nuclear power project in TN

-
ALSO READ
BHEL Engineer/Executive Trainee exam admit card released: Steps to download
BHEL gains over 4% after posting 49% rise in Q4 net profit
GAIL, BHEL sign pact for development of solar power projects
NCLAT asks Monnet Power Resolution Professional to consider BHEL's claims
BHEL bags Rs 565 cr order for setting up solar power plants in Telangana
-
State-owned BHEL on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth over Rs 440 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).
"BHEL has secured an...order for the erection work of the upcoming 2x1000 MWe turbine generator (TG) island units 3 and 4 at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu being set up with foreign cooperation (Russia)," it said in a statement.
Significantly, for the same project, BHEL has also emerged as the lowest bidder for erection of the reactor side equipment.
Earlier, BHEL had successfully executed the erection work of TG island for units 1 and 2 at Kudankulam.
BHEL is currently executing TG packages for 4 units of 700 MWe, 2 units each at Kakrapar and Rawatbhata.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU